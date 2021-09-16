1 arrested, 1 suspect at large in Dunn County quadruple homicide

article

Authorities in Dunn County, Wisconsin say they have taken one man into custody and are searching for another in connection to the homicide that left four people dead near the Town of Sheridan Sunday afternoon.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office issued search warrants for the two suspects late Wednesday night. The St. Paul Police department arrested one suspect, 56-year-old Darren McWright of St. Paul, who also goes by Darren Osborne. The other suspect, Antoine Suggs, 37, who is still at large, is thought to be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

FOX 9 is told the suspects are a father and his son and are facing charges of hiding a corpse.

Anyone with information about Suggs' whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The four victims, 30-year-old Nitosha Flug-Presley of Stillwater, 26-year-old Matthew Pettus of St. Paul, 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III of St. Paul and 30-year-old Jasmine Strum of St. Paul were found dead in a car Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 2:18 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting a death in Town of Sheridan. The victims were reportedly found in an abandoned black SUV that was driven into a cornfield off a rural road.