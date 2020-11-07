Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 7,065; deaths up 45

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Nov. 7 reported an additional 7,065 COVID-19 cases -- the largest single-day increase to date -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 263,130.

It is the first time that newly-reported cases have exceeded 7,000 in a single day. Previously, a record single-day case rise of 6,141 had been set the previous day. Saturday marks the fourth time in five days that a new single-day case record has been reported by the DHS.

The DHS also reported 45 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,301.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 12,727 have been hospitalized (4.8%) and 202,879 have recovered (77.1%).

There are 57,915 active COVID-19 cases statewide (22%), according to the DHS. There are six COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, up one patient from Friday.

More than 2.1 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 1.9 million have tested negative.

