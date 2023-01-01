Winter Storm Watch in effect for Monday night into Tuesday

article

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Central and Southern Minnesota beginning late Monday through Tuesday that is set to bring some impactful weather to parts of the state.

There is a lot of moisture and warmer air with this storm system which will set the stage for measurable snow, but also sets up the possibility to see rain and/or freezing rain mix in as well.

Timing as of Sunday morning shows the snow beginning to fall in Southern Minnesota during the mid morning before becoming more widespread late Monday. Right now, the overnight hours provide the most uncertainty. With temperatures at or near freezing, rain and freezing rain can mix in, which will impact possible snow totals.

The band of heavy snow is expected to fall from Southwest Minnesota, extending into Northern Wisconsin with snow falling heaviest late Monday into Tuesday.

Freezing rain, and rain are possible in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, mainly for Southern Minnesota. Warmer air will impact how much of this falls as rain versus freezing rain, and that type of precipitation will impact snow totals, and ice accumulations. How far North that warm air reaches is also still uncertain.

Most precipitation will turn back over to all snow as this system begins to exit the region later on Tuesday.

Questions still remain as to where there will be only snow, a mix, or rain/freezing rain. Those questions will get answers as this system gets a little closer.