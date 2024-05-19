Shooting on I-94 in Minneapolis leaves 2 people hurt

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Saturday night along I-94.

Officers responded to a call at 10:37 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Broadway and found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to North Memorial Health for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting occurred while the two victims were driving west on I-94. Shots were fired from another vehicle, and the victims took the exit onto West Broadway and called 911. The victims' vehicle showed damage consistent with gunfire.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.