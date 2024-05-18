Minnesota weather: Warm and sunny Saturday, chances of rain Sunday

Saturday is shaping up to be warm and pleasant under a mostly sunny sky after the storms from Friday night have pushed east of the area.

The area is expected to wake up with sunshine on Sunday, but clouds will likely increase throughout the day with a chance of showers and a few thundershowers arriving later.

Rain and thunder will be likely Sunday night and potentially into early Monday morning. Most of Monday stays dry before another rainy day arrives on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the 7-day forecast: