Minnesota weather: Rain Sunday night, another round expected Tuesday

A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as clouds will likely increase.

Moderate to heavy rain looks to slide across southern Minnesota overnight with a few sprinkles lingering into Monday. Another system is expected to bring rainy weather along with some thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the cooler day of the forecast with another chance of showers toward the beginning of the holiday weekend.

Here's a look at the 7-day forecast:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FOX 9 Forecast.




