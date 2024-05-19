Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Timberwolves in Western Conference Finals: Tickets go on sale Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
May 19, 2024
Anthony Edwards #5 and Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after winning Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: Use (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Game 7 win means a quick turnaround for the Wolves, who will now host the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center on Wednesday.

The Wolves will face the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Tickets for Games 1, 2, and 5 go on sale Monday morning starting at noon. You can buy tickets on the Timberwolves website.

  • Game 1: Wednesday, May 22, tipoff 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 2: Friday, May 24, tipoff 7:30 p.m. CT
  • Game 5*: Thursday, May 30, tipoff 7:30 p.m. CT

Games 3 and 4 will be in Dallas, along with Game 6, if necessary. If the series goes seven games, like the Nuggets series, the final game would be in Minneapolis.

