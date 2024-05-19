MN legislature latest: Lawmakers make final push before deadline

The clock is nearing zero at the Minnesota Legislature, as lawmakers work to pass bills ahead of a midnight deadline.

The 2024 session is set to end Sunday night and lawmakers have worked all week to get bills done on time.

Here's a look at what's been approved so far this weekend.

Uber-Lyft agreement

Lawmakers reached a deal Saturday night on a pay raise for ride-hailing app drivers after an ordinance passed by the Minneapolis City Council had Uber and Lyft threatening to leave the state.

The agreed-upon language would require drivers to get paid $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute. In a statement, Uber said the latest agreement would allow them to continue operations in Minnesota. Lyft has not yet responded to the latest legislation.

Minneapolis had set their rates at $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute. The new legislation overrides that.

The Minnesota House approved the new ride-hailing bill on Sunday.

House approves Equal Rights Amendment ballot measure

The Minnesota House approved putting Minnesota's Equal Rights Amendment on the ballot in 2026.

The amendment would guarantee equal rights for women, including making all pregnancy decisions. However, opponents have called the legislation deceptive, saying it would allow abortion up until birth.

The exact language that would be up for the vote would read: "Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to say that all persons shall be guaranteed equal rights under the laws of this state, and shall not be discriminated against on account of race, color, national origin, ancestry, disability, or sex, including pregnancy, gender, and sexual orientation?"

The bill needs approval from the Senate, which lawmakers were hopeful to get on Sunday.

House passes EMS oversight bill

The Minnesota House approved a bill Sunday to create a new Office of Emergency Medical Services.

The office was created after a 2022 report showing a lack of oversight for emergency ambulance services and failures by the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board.

The new office will replace that board.

In recent years, rural ambulance companies have faced a dire situation. Earlier in the year, Gov. Tim Walz included increased funding for rural ambulance companies in his supplemental budget.

The bill goes to Gov. Walz's desk for approval.

Senate approves public safety legislation

The Senate approved a conference committee report on a public safety bill, sending it to Gov. Walz's desk.

Lawmakers say the bill will send $9.2 million to support crime victims' services, along with money to support staffing the Department of Corrections.