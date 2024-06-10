Looking to buy a school? One in Winnebago, MN is on market for $489K

article

Have you ever dreamed of buying a school? Well, you are in luck. A large, well-maintained former school is for sale in Winnebago, Minnesota.

The school, located at 132 1st Ave. SE, is on the market for $489,000. It features a gymnasium, a computer center, a commercial kitchen and several large classrooms. There is also a playground and baseball field nearby, which adds to its various uses.

Realtor Mike Wilen, of Coldwell Banker Realty, told FOX 9 the school would be great for an educational institution, a community center or could even be developed into a residential space for a remarkable place to live.

The former school for sale in Winnebago, Minnesota.

Wilen’s favorite aspect of the property is the gymnasium.

"It’s not only perfect for sports and physical activities but also has the potential to be transformed into a fantastic communal space for events and gatherings," Wilen said about the gym.

The property is currently zoned as commercial. Wilen says the property can be rezoned for residential, if given city and county approval. With the trend of turning former schools into residential apartments, this school could follow suit.

"The uniqueness of this property lies in its versatility and pristine condition," Wilen said. "Rarely do opportunities like this come up, especially at such an attractive price. The combination of extensive indoor facilities and outdoor recreational areas makes it a rare find."

Find the listing here.