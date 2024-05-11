Minnesota officials unveil new seal and flag at State Capitol Building

State leaders and other officials are set to hold a reception at 1 p.m. Saturday to unveil the new state seal. View that ceremony live in the player above.

Minnesotans are waking up to a new state flag on Saturday morning.

The old flags were taken down and retired just before sunrise on Saturday at the Minnesota State Capitol and the Veterans Service Building in St. Paul.

The new state flags were then raised at sunrise and the old flags will be preserved by the Minnesota Historical Society.

"We preserve and keep about 1,000 flags and banners from Minnesota history, so this preservation of artifacts like this state flag is nothing new to us," said Director and CEO of the Minnesota Historical Society Kent Whitworth. "We've got state-of-the-art facilities, we've got a textile conservator, so we can assure all Minnesotans that these two flags that were retired this morning will be in good hands."