Northern Lights dazzle in Minnesota Friday evening: Photos

A "severe solar storm" set the stage for a visual Northern Lights display in Minnesota late Friday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast a G4 geomagnetic storm from late Friday into early Saturday morning. A G5 is the highest level on the storm scale.

This was the first G4 watch issued since 2005, NOAA said in a call with the media on Friday.

The National Weather Service for the Twin Cities calls the solar activity "one of the strongest solar storms we've seen in a decade.