Man dies after being hit by train in Rochester, Minn.

A man has died after being hit by a train in Rochester, Minn., police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a 911 call near the intersection of Civic Center Drive NW and First Avenue NW around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police say a witness told them the man got too close to a passing boxcar when he was hit. He was rushed to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

While police were investigating the accident, they say a vehicle drove into a blocked-off area and backed into the side of an apartment building. The driver was arrested for DUI.