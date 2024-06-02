Wild Defenseman Brock Faber: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week, Dawn Mitchell sits down with Minnesota Wild rookie Defenseman Brock Faber for an episode of "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell".



Faber not only had a breakout season for the Wild – he did so in the entire NHL.

Faber is one of three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy – the annual award given to the "player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the National Hockey League.

Faber joins Chicago’s Connor Bedard and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes as finalists for the prestigious honor. The NHL will announce the winner at the 2024 NHL Awards June 27 in Las Vegas.

Faber also speaks with Dawn about how great it is to be able to play in his own hometown – the former Gopher star hails from Maple Grove, and is happy his friends and family could join in on his terrific first season in the league.

He’s quickly become a fan favorite, and some of the reasons why Brock finds curiously funny!