Wild defenseman Brock Faber named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for January.

Faber led all NHL rookies with 11 assists and 13 total points in 14 games. He also led rookies in power play assists (6), power play points (7) and shots on goal (31). Faber was on the Wild’s scoresheet in eight of his 14 January games.

Faber had a six-game point streak from Jan. 15-25, the longest by a rookie defenseman in Wild franchise history. He also led NHL rookies in total minutes (355:37) and average time on ice at more than 25 minutes per game. His 38 blocked shots were tops among rookies.

The Wild is 13th in the Western Conference at 47 points (21-23-5) and is seven points out of a playoff spot.