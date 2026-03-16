Motley man arrested in Morrison County stabbing, victim suffers serious injuries

The Brief Authorities say a 23-year-old Staples man was arrested in a stabbing that left a 53-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is awaiting charges in the Morrison County Jail. The victim was stabbed multiple times and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.



Authorities say a 23-year-old Motley man was arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing in Morrison County that left a 53-year-old victim with life-threatening injuries.

Morrison County stabbing

What we know:

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at about 7:14 a.m. Sunday of a person that was stabbed at a residence off Cherry Lane, about six miles south of Motley in Scandia Valley Township.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they discovered a 53-year-old man had suffered several stab wounds. The victim was transported to Lakewood Healthy Systems Hospital in Staples before being transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with what were deemed life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested

The backstory:

Authorities say the alleged suspect, a 23-year-old Motley man, was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail just after 9 a.m. Sunday, where he is in custody on suspicion of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The suspect has not yet been charged.

What we don't know:

What led up to the alleged stabbing remains under investigation.