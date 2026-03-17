Minnesota weather: Cold Tuesday with light snow later in the day

The Brief It's a quiet and cold Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid and upper teens. Light snow develops later in the day, with 1–2 inches possible. Milder temperatures return Wednesday and will continue into the weekend.



A calm but chilly Tuesday in Minnesota gives way to light snow by the evening before warmer temperatures arrive midweek.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts quiet and cold across Minnesota, with a touch of morning sunshine before clouds increase early in the day.

Light snow develops in the late afternoon and early evening, bringing a few hours of on-and-off snowfall. Around 1 to 2 inches is possible in parts of the metro.

Temperatures climb into the mid to upper teens, with some areas reaching the low 20s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 19 degrees. Temperatures begin to rise overnight as warmer air moves in.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

By Wednesday afternoon, some sunshine returns and temperatures climb back above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer temperatures in the 50s arrive for the end of the week and into the weekend, before easing slightly into the 40s by Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)