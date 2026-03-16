Twin Cities choir stuck in California after blizzard cancels flight

The Brief Last weekend's snowstorm left the Bloomington Kennedy Show Choir stranded in California. The choir needs to raise $30,000 to cover unexpected travel expenses. They have raised about $20,000 so far and plan to return to Minnesota by Tuesday afternoon.



A high school choir's trip to California turned into an unexpected adventure due to a storm.

Choir's unexpected stay in California

What we know:

The Bloomington Kennedy Show Choir traveled to Los Angeles for a competition, where they won five awards, including Grand Champions, Best Music, and Best Show.

Their flight home was canceled due to a blizzard, leaving them stuck in California.

"We tried to ingrain with them that like going with the flow is a really good skill to be able to have and so this was a perfect storm of having to go with the flow," said one of the show choir's assistant directors Matt Dymoke.

It takes a huge village

Local perspective:

The choir, consisting of 106 students and 25 adults, is now working to raise $30,000 to cover additional expenses for their extended stay. They have already raised about $20,000 of their goal.

"The first option for us to get out on the same airline with the right number of seats was on this upcoming Friday. So it would have been an extra five days here in Los Angeles that we didn't necessarily plan for," said Dymoke.

Community support and travel plans

What they're saying:

"It's been incredible to watch these kids be able to come out here, have a super successful competition," said Dymoke. "I think this is a really great example of community rallying together when there's a need."

The choir plans to fly from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, then to Denver, before chartering buses to drive all night to reach Minnesota by Tuesday afternoon.

Despite the challenges, the choir managed to visit Disneyland, adding a bit of joy to their extended trip.

"I'm running on caffeine, so I'm ready to take a nap and soak it all in later," said Dymoke.