Funeral service set for Nicole Amor, Minnesota soldier killed in Iran operation

The Brief Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, a Minnesota soldier killed in the Iran operation, will be laid to rest with a public funeral service. Amor was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed by a drone strike in Kuwait. Visitation hours will be held for Amor on Thursday with a public funeral service held on Friday.



Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor, the Minnesota soldier killed serving her country during the Iran operation, will be laid to rest this week.

Nicole Amor's funeral service announced

What we know:

An obituary shared by Mueller Memorial Funerals includes details on Amor's public funeral service.

Amor will be honored with visitation hours from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Mueller Memorial in White Bear Lake.

Her public funeral service will be held the following day, at noon on Friday, at Eagle Brook Church in White Bear Lake. A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling for the family.

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Department of War, 39-year-old Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed.

All were killed by a drone that hit a command center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait.

That was just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which launched retaliatory strikes. President Donald Trump has since stated that the U.S. military has "obliterated" Iran's forces.

Amor was honored earlier this month during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base that was attended by President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

‘A rare and special light’

What they're saying:

The obituary remembers Amor with words her husband shared after her death:

"Nicole was a rare and special light in this world, and she will be missed more than words can ever explain. She was an amazing soldier, but more than that she was an amazing wife, mother, and friend," the obituary reads. "Nicole had a way of being everyone's mother and best friend at the same time. She loved with all of her heart, and she always knew exactly when to throw that perfectly timed sarcastic remark your way. That was her; strong, loving, and real."