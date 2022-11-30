Where to meet Santa in Minnesota

article

Santa's helpers are out and about all over the state of Minnesota, meeting all the kids on the nice list. Find out where you can meet Santa in your area below.

If you have a location for meeting Santa that you would like added to the list please email adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

Meet Santa at indoor malls in Minnesota

Eden Prairie Center:

November 17 through December 24

Reserve your spot to meet Santa here. For extra holiday magic, visit on December 14 to catch a glimpse of Princesses Anna and Elsa as they travel from Arendelle to meet the children of Minnesota.

Mall of America:

November 22 through December 24

Meet Santa at the Mall of America this winter season! Schedule your reservation online and find Santa on the first floor of the mall.

Maplewood Mall:

November 18 through December 24

Meet Santa on the lower level of the mall. Walk-ups will be accepted as long as space permits.

Northtown Mall:

November 30 through December 24

Book your reservation to meet Santa here. When you book a time with Santa you'll also receive a free phone call from the big guy in red!

Ridgedale Center:

November 25 through December 24

Santa visits the mall all day, so book a time slot morning, afternoon, or evening here. This mall also offers a sensory-friendly Santa Cares Day on December 4 for children with special needs. You can also bring your pets to meet Santa on December 5. Donations will be collected for the Humane Society at this event.

Rosedale Center:

November 16 through December 24

Make your reservations to meet Santa here. Pets are permitted for photos Mondays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Southdale Center:

November 25 through December 24

Make your reservations to meet Santa here. Children with special needs can meet Santa on December 4 for a sensory-friendly experience. Donations will be collected to benefit Autism Speaks.

Meet Santa in the Twin Cities

Bachman's on Lyndale:

November 19 through December 18

This annual holiday play features Santa and Albert, the North Pole's head elf. Following the show, children are welcome to meet Santa and Albert for photos.

Como-Harriet Streetcar Line:

December 3 through December 4

Take a ride on the trolley with Santa and toast marshmallows after your journey. The ride is $5-$6 per person. Vinternatt takes place December 3 and includes hundreds of luminaries.

Keg and Case Market:

December 11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet Santa while visiting the holiday market and Christmas tree lot.

The Hitching Company:

December 4 or December 11

Visit includes include crafts, a carriage ride, and photos with Santa. Visits cost $19.95 per rider, however children under the age of 3 can participate for free.

Minnesota Transportation Museum:

Weekends December 3 through December 18

This museum transforms into Santa's Train Shop for the holidays. Live music, activities and train rides are included in admission. Get a photo with Santa for $5 starting at 11 a.m.

Twin City Model Railroad Museum:

December 10 and December 17

Visit Santa on the Night Trains on one of these two special Saturdays. The Night Trains run every Saturday through February.

Union Depot:

December 2 through 4 and December 8 through 11

Travel on a vintage railcar with Santa and roast marshmallows on the fire. Rides are $36-$61 per person.

Santa visits in the Northwest Twin Cities Metro

Central Park, Maple Grove:

December 10

Skate with Santa to holiday music at Maple Grove's Central Park.

Latuff's Pizzeria, Plymouth:

December 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are heading to this Plymouth pizzeria to finalize their naughty and nice list!

Northeast Twin Cities Metro Santa events

Axel's Roseville:

December 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Breuntrup Heritage Farm:

December 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit with St. Nikolaus at this free event while your family learns about the history of German holiday traditions. Enjoy hayrides, games, music, tours as well a Christmas Market, and food trucks.

Lowell Park, Stillwater:

December 3

This small town holiday celebration kicks off with a tree lighting and Santa visiting around 4:30 p.m. Santa can also be found throughout Stillwater during the month of December for the town's Home for the Holidays event.

Town Square, White Bear Lake:

December 3, December 10, and December 17

This winter festival includes more than just a visit with Santa. Watch live carolers stroll down the street, find unique gifts, ride in a horse-drawn carriage, and check out the ice sculptures scattered throughout town.

Meet Santa in the Southwest Twin Cities Metro

Centennial Lakes Park:

December 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Santa will make a stop at the Maetzold Amphitheater. Santa will be in his sleigh and a professional photographer will be there to take your family photo. The experience will be $15 per family.

Minnetonka Orchards:

Weekends December 2 through December 18

Sip on hot cocoa or apple cider and take a hayride before you meet Santa at the winter wonderland! Book your tickets here.

Visit Santa in the Southeast Twin Cities Metro

Cabela's, Woodbury:

November 5 through December 24

Make a reservation to meet Santa inside of Cabela's! Photo hours vary by day. Check reservations here.

Twin Cities Premium Outlets:

December 3 and December 4

Find Santa in the Center Court near Market Hall for free photos with him and his reindeer!

Woodbury Lakes:

November 25 through December 24

Santa strolls through this outdoor mall on select days throughout the holiday season. Check his schedule here. On December 3, a Christmas celebration will bring Santa to the mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be holiday craft projects, s’mores bars, carolers, and a free goodie bag to the first 200 kids under the age of 12. Bring your Toys for Tots donations to help spread the Christmas cheer.