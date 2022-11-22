article

Light displays are going up around the state of Minnesota. With drive-through, walk-through and bus rental options there is an option for everyone this holiday season.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights:

700 Railroad Street, Duluth

November 19 through December 26

Free admission, $10 parking

This walk-through light show takes over Bayfront Festival Park. Five million lights cover the park and draw crowds from all over the Midwest. Free treats including popcorn, cookies, and cocoa are available at the event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on-site to meet children and families during their journey through the lights!

Christmas in Color:

ValleyFair, Shakopee

November 18 through January 2

$35 per vehicle

Drive through millions of lights accompanied by a holiday serenade in the ValleyFair parking lot. Christmas in Color has eight other shows happening around the country.

GLOW Holiday Festival:

CHS Field, St. Paul

November 23 through January 1

Tickets start at $12

This year's stunning display of lights has moved to CHS Field, allowing guests to get up close and personal with millions of lights in the new exhibits. GLOW features a "sElfie" plaza, an enchanted forest, bright bikes, a tremendous tree, the GLOW Spectacular, and so much more!

Kiwanis Holiday Lights:

Sibley Park, Mankato

November 25 through December 31

Free admission

The mission of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is to create a celebration of holiday lights while raising non-perishable food donations for those in need.

Santa also makes an appearance on the weekends.

Holiday Lights Tour:

6710 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights\

Various nights throughout December

$175 for the full bus

The Twin Cities only open-air bus transforms into your holiday chariot. The bus has holiday lights, music, and Santa as your chauffeur! Bring your own blanket and booze to complete the tour.

The bus can hold 13 people including children and infants.

Holiday Lights on York Avenue:

1526 York Ave., St Paul

November 25 through December 31

Free admission

Drive or walk down York Avenue to take in this light show that spans 11 different front yards. The show is choreographed to music on 91.5 FM.

Holiday Tree Lighting:

Union Depot, St. Paul

December 3

Free admission

Festivities kick off at 3 p.m. with a 10-year celebration of Union Depot. A live concert by the Mistletones and a screening of the movie Elf will also take place at this holiday event.

The tree will remain lit through the remainder of December on the North Plaza.

Severs Holiday Lights:

3121 150th Street West, Shakopee

November 24 through January 1

Starting at $40 per vehicle

This massive holiday light display dances in time to the best songs of the season. Grab a snack from the festive food & drink vendors and enjoy the show.

The Spirit of Winter:

9950 North Shore Road, Waconia

November 18 through December 30

$10 admission

The Winery at Sovereign Estate is transformed into an illuminated winter wonderland, with over twenty miles of musical, synchronized lights strung over 20 acres. Santa also makes an appearance at this holiday event.

The Stillwater Tree and Lights:

Downtown Stillwater

December 3 through December 31

Free admission

Visit the picturesque downtown Stillwater for a light display that crosses from Lowell Park over the river via the Lift Bridge. Throughout December, you can take a horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown, stumble upon traveling carolers, or run into Santa Claus himself.

Vinternatt:

Como-Harriet Streetcar Line, Minneapolis

December 3

No tickets or reservations needed, $6 per passenger

The historic streetcar is decorated inside and out for this journey lit by luminaries. Boy Scouts will offer hot cider, s’mores kits, and hot dogs for sale. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to share the joy of the season by donating to Toys for Tots.

Winter Lights:

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Select nights November 17-January 1

$25 for non-members, $10 for members, children are free

The flowers are in bloom and waterfalls flowing at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. But in this case, they’re just part of the winter lights experience that opens to the public on Thursday, November 17. This is the sixth year for the botanical-themed event and it boasts many new additions including a s’mores village with fire pits, more butterflies and giant glowing winter willow tree. The stops are closer together than in years past so the total walk is about three-quarters of a mile. Also, the towering poinsettia tree is back at the Oswald Visitor Center. Winter Lights at the Arb runs through January 1. Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time online.