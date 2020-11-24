What's in Minnesota's proposed COVID-19 relief package?

Gov. Tim Walz will unveil his emergency relief package for Minnesota businesses affected by the latest round of COVID-19-related closures Tuesday morning.

The governor says he will call the Legislature back for a special session to pass the package, but he needs a deal first.

Walz will share the details of his proposed COVID-19 relief package at a 10:30 a.m. news conference, which will be streamed live at fox9.com/live.

Walz says his relief package will include direct payments to some families, an extension of unemployment benefits and aid to small businesses. The package framework does not include criteria to qualify for the payments or how the state would pay for them.

What’s in Walz’s COVID-19 relief package?

The governor says his relief package will do the following:

Advertisement

Provide direct aid to businesses through Business Assistance Program

Waive state and regulatory fees for bars, restaurants, event centers, craft breweries, and more

Establish eviction moratorium so small businesses can stay in their locations

Extend unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, helping as many as 100,000 workers whose benefits currently end next month

Provide a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families

Establish one-time grant to restaurants to provide food for healthcare workers, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities

Provide a tax credit for businesses that donate food that would otherwise spoil or be thrown away

What’s in the GOP’s COVID-19 relief plan?

Meanwhile, House Republicans are rolling out their own COVID-19 relief plan that includes $400 million in grants to businesses. They say the money would come from the state's budget reserve and would be backfilled if the feds provide Minnesota with any aid money.

Also included in the House GOP's plan: