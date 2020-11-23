Gov. Walz to call special session to pass COVID-19 relief package

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he plans to call a special session this week to pass an emergency relief package for people and businesses affected by the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Over the weekend, Minnesota entered a four-week dial-back phase that closed restaurants and bars, gyms and fitness centers and other entertainment venues. Walz said Monday he will unveil a relief package on Tuesday that he hopes will bridge the financial gap for those businesses and workers until the federal government passes their own version.

“We hear you,” Walz said to those by the new restrictions. “We thank you for making a public health move. By closing your doors, you’re protecting people. By closing your doors, you’re ensuring we can get our economy back better than we had before.”

The governor said the relief package will do the following:

Sales tax forgiveness for businesses that sell food and beverages

Waive state regulatory fees

Explore direct relief for individual workers

Offer one-time food grants to businesses to provide food to health care workers

Provide help for homeless shelters and long-term care facilities

Create a state tax credit for food donations in the hospitality industry

Eliminate the expiration date for the Minnesota COVID-19 fund

Walz is calling on state lawmakers to pass the package immediately, but Senate Republicans confirmed to FOX 9 that this is the first they have heard of the relief package.

“COVID is not going to end at the end of the month,” Walz said. “We are in an unrelenting spike and it forces us to make the moves we’ve made.”