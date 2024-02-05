What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 9-11)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Catch a magical Disney On Ice performance, shop local artists, or see street snowboarders take over the Minnesota Capitol this weekend.
Red Bull Heavy Metal:
- Minnesota Capitol Building, St. Paul
- Feb. 10
- Free admission
From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. watch the best street snowboarders in the world compete. Last year's competition took place in Detroit and was won by Pat Fava of Cedar City.
Disney On Ice:
- Target Center, Minneapolis
- Feb. 9-11
- Tickets starting at $20
Celebrate the stories of Disney and Pixar brought to life at Disney On Ice this weekend. The show includes characters from "Frozen 2" and more.
Galentines Sip-n-Shop Craft Fair:
- Majestic Oaks Golf Course, Andover
- Feb. 11
- Free admission here
Stop by the Majestic Oaks Golf Course for a Galentine's Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop over 35 local vendors, grab a bite at the restaurant, enter a raffle, and more at this weekend event.
Horse Drawn Trolley Rides:
- Centennial Lakes Park, Minneapolis
- Feb. 11
- Free admission
Head to the park for free horse-drawn trolley rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.