What to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Feb. 9-11)

Catch a magical Disney On Ice performance, shop local artists, or see street snowboarders take over the Minnesota Capitol this weekend.

Minnesota Capitol Building, St. Paul

Feb. 10

Free admission

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. watch the best street snowboarders in the world compete. Last year's competition took place in Detroit and was won by Pat Fava of Cedar City.

Disney On Ice:

Target Center, Minneapolis

Feb. 9-11

Tickets starting at $20

Celebrate the stories of Disney and Pixar brought to life at Disney On Ice this weekend. The show includes characters from "Frozen 2" and more.

Galentines Sip-n-Shop Craft Fair:

Majestic Oaks Golf Course, Andover

Feb. 11

Free admission here

Stop by the Majestic Oaks Golf Course for a Galentine's Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop over 35 local vendors, grab a bite at the restaurant, enter a raffle, and more at this weekend event.

Horse Drawn Trolley Rides:

Centennial Lakes Park, Minneapolis

Feb. 11

Free admission

Head to the park for free horse-drawn trolley rides from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.