St. Paul 'ice bars': 10 restaurants set to have outdoor bars this weekend

Restaurants in St. Paul are taking advantage of the unseasonably warm winter by hosting outdoor ice bars at 10 establishments this weekend.

On Feb. 9-11, the Capital City Ice Bars will span one mile in the downtown and West 7th neighborhoods. The outdoor bars will have a variety of special drinks at each location.

Locations include:

Apostle Supper Club: Friday, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Burger Moe's: Friday 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Herbie's On the Park: Friday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Loon Cafe St. Paul: Friday, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

Meritage: Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Momento: Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Pillbox Tavern: Friday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, noon- 8 p.m.

Smorgie's: Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m.- 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tom Reid's Hockey City Pub: Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wrestaurant at the Palace: Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., Sunday, noon- 4 p.m.

The Red Bull Heavy Metal street snowboarding contest will be taking place nearby, on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol Building, on Saturday.

For more information on Capital City Ice Bars, click here.