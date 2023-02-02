Adelaide Van Pelt
Adelaide Van Pelt is the digital marketing lead at FOX 9.
Adelaide is a Stillwater, Minnesota, native who has been a marketing lead and creative director in the Twin Cities since 2021. Prior to that, she worked in Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World and was a production assistant in Atlanta.
She loves Taylor Swift, exploring new bars and restaurants, and rescuing cats.
