What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Sept. 13-15)

Fall is creeping into Minnesota, and with it comes fall-themed events to enjoy, including the Scarecrows in the Gardens event and an Oktoberfest event this weekend.

5376 Gamble Drive, St. Louis Park

Sept. 14-15

Free to attend

Love Thai food? This festival is for you. Enjoy authentic Thai street food and cultural performances at the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival. The event will also include live music, art, a beer and wine garden, a drag show and even a papaya eating contest.

American Swedish Institute, Minneapolis

Sept. 14, 6-11 p.m.

Tickets range from $45 to $100

This year's Cocktails at the Castle's theme is "County House Party." Hosted at the American Swedish Institute, the party will include music, art, and, of course, drinks. The event is 21+ plus and you register here.

There will be top local musicians performing, the American Swedish Institute's first drag show, interactive art demos and much more!

OMNI Brewery & Taproom, Osseo

Sept. 14, 12-9 p.m.

Free to attend

As fall nears, celebrate Oktoberfest at OMNI Brewery in Osseo this weekend. There will be a stein holding contest where you can win a $50 gift card. Drink Oktoberfest in stein, and keep it, for $20. There will also be a variety of food and live music for celebrators.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Sept. 14

Free for members for people ages 15 and younger, $20-$25 for non-members ages 16 and older.

Get into the Halloween spirit early at the Dahlberg Terrace and Scarecrow Hill in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Check out the scarecrow artistry from the experts. These scarecrows will be out daily until Oct. 31, and you can vote for your favorite one!

Boom Island Brewing Company, Minnetonka

Sept. 14

Free to attend

Get a flashback to the 90s at Boom Island Brewing Company this Saturday. Listen to your favorite 90s hits and test your 90s knowledge with trivia. Vendors will be selling a variety of 90s memorabilia, and the event will feature a 90s costume contest.