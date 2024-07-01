What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to for an extended July 4 weekend

article

If you are enjoying an extra-long July 4 weekend (or maybe turning it into a full week off) there are plenty of things to check out this week in the Twin Cities.

Red, White and Boom! in Minneapolis

Stone Arch Bridge

July 4, music and food trucks at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m.

Free

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is bringing back its Red, White, and Boom! Fourth of July celebration this year. This is the first time Minneapolis has hosted a fireworks display on the Fourth of July since 2019.

During the pandemic, the park board hosted smaller celebrations. Last year, the park board held a "patriotic" laser light show on July 3 instead of fireworks.

Before the fireworks at 10 p.m., there will be music from DJ Angel Beloved at 6 p.m. and Big Mike Retro Soul & the Westside Horns at 8:30 p.m.

More information is available here.

Taste of Minnesota Festival in Minneapolis

Nicollet Mall

July 6 and 7

Free admission

The Taste of Minnesota is back this weekend. The event at Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis brings a combo of music and great food to Minneapolis for the weekend. Thousands attended last year's event – which was the first Taste of Minnesota in seven years.

Like always, some of the best food trucks and stands are set to take part in the event.

Music headliners will include The Wallflowers and Martina McBride on Saturday and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis plus Morris Day and the Time on Sunday.

Aside from the music and food, there are other events like a First Wrestling show and a puppy party.

The best part is the event is free to attend.

For more information, you can click here.

Lake Minnetonka fireworks

Downtown Excelsior

July 4

Free

Along with fireworks at dusk, there will be music, a petting zoo, and 5K runs in Excelsior.

In the morning, Excelsior will host Firecracker runs (1 mile, 5K and 10K). There will also be family-friendly fun in the morning including a Sand Sculpture Contest at the kids' beach at 9 a.m., a Kids Parade at 10 a.m., and the petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live music starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 9:55 p.m. when there will be a performance of the national anthem.

For a full itinerary of events, you can click here.

Delano Fourth of July celebration

Delano Central Park, 650 River St N, Delano, MN 55328

July 3 through July 6

Free admission

The City of Delano on the west side of the metro hosts one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in Minnesota each year.

This year's festival runs Wednesday through Saturday at Delano Central Park including a carnival, music, food and drinks each day.

Fireworks will be held on Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.

Rock and Rockets at Mystic Lake

Mystic Lake Casino

July 4, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Free admission

Mystic Lake will host a July 4 concert featuring two big names in 90s rock.

Fastball and Sister Hazel will headline the event which will be capped off with fireworks at 10 p.m.

More information on the celebration is available here.