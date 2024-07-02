Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:48 PM CDT until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

Lake Minnetonka fireworks moved to July 3 due to weather

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 2, 2024 2:27pm CDT
Excelsior
FOX 9
article

Fireworks. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) ((Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images))

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The popular fireworks show on Lake Minnetonka is being moved up to Wednesday, July 3, due to possible storms in the forecast on the Fourth of July. 

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce told FOX 9, "After careful consideration" and discussions with local officials and the National Weather Service, they will light off the fireworks at dusk, around 9:50 p.m., on July 3. 

The event was scheduled for July 4, but thunderstorms are possible prompting the decision to move the show up.

READ MORE: Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Minnesota

Numerous events were planned in Excelsior on July 4. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce says there will be food trucks and bands before the July 3 fireworks, with a timeline of events expected by the end of the day on Tuesday. 

RELATED: What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to for an extended July 4 weekend

However, the Firecracker race and kid's parade will still be held as previously scheduled on Thursday. 