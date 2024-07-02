Lake Minnetonka fireworks moved to July 3 due to weather

article

The popular fireworks show on Lake Minnetonka is being moved up to Wednesday, July 3, due to possible storms in the forecast on the Fourth of July.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce told FOX 9, "After careful consideration" and discussions with local officials and the National Weather Service, they will light off the fireworks at dusk, around 9:50 p.m., on July 3.

The event was scheduled for July 4, but thunderstorms are possible prompting the decision to move the show up.

Numerous events were planned in Excelsior on July 4. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce says there will be food trucks and bands before the July 3 fireworks, with a timeline of events expected by the end of the day on Tuesday.

However, the Firecracker race and kid's parade will still be held as previously scheduled on Thursday.