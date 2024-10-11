I-494 in Bloomington will be closed this weekend

article

A busy stretch of Interstate 494 in Bloomington is closing for the weekend as crews continue to work on road construction projects.

What we know

I-494 will be closed in both directions from Interstate 35W to Highway 100, while an additional stretch is closed on eastbound I-494 from I-35W to Highway 77.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said the closure starts at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and lasts through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. Ahead of the main closure, starting at 8 p.m. MnDOT crews are closing all ramps associated with the planned closure.

The closure is part of the larger I-494 Edina to Richfield construction project, which started in the spring of 2023 and is expected to last through the fall of 2026. To learn more about the project, click here.

Detours

If you're driving to the Mall of America, the airport, or around the metro, plan on extra travel time as drivers are being rerouted.

Here are the following detours:

People driving on westbound I-494 are being rerouted to northbound I-35W, then take westbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 100 before returning to westbound I-494.

People driving eastbound on I-494 are being rerouted to northbound Highway 100, then eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77, before getting back onto eastbound I-494.

What else?

This weekend, MnDOT is also reducing northbound I-35W to a single lane at the Burnsville split to Highway 13.

The lane reduction will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and last through 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

I-35W remains two lanes from the Burnsville split to the Minnesota River Bridge through Oct. 31 because of ongoing construction. MnDOT said during these lane closures, the E-Zpass is open to general traffic while the work is being completed.

To learn more about the construction project, click here.