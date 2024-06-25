Waterville still in major flood stage as National Guard steps in to help

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
22
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:25 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

Waterville still in major flood stage as National Guard steps in to help

By
Published  June 25, 2024 10:03am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Waterville continues battle against floodwaters

The battle is still ongoing in Waterville as the small city battles a historic flood in southern Minnesota.

WATERVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The small community of Waterville, Minnesota, continues to battle historic flooding, as the National Guard arrived to provide some relief and residents continued to work around the clock to save their homes.

Water levels have yet to recede, after rising 15 feet since last week. City officials say it's too early to know how many properties were damaged, but at least one home had a basement wall collapse.

"There’s a long road ahead," said Logan Marzahn, who was helping a friend try to save their parent’s house Monday.

Marzahn watched as his aunt’s house succumbed to flood waters Friday, despite their efforts to protect it with sandbags and pumps.

"I’ve never seen anything near what we’re experiencing now," he said. "It's just crazy."

The city reports more than 131,000 sandbags have been filled since last Wednesday, and more than 1,600 people have volunteered to help. In addition, National Guard members are now providing around-the-clock support with a focus on protecting pump stations, as officials said a failure of the water treatment system would be catastrophic.

Police Chief John Manning says as of right now, the drinking water remains safe to consume, and the sewer system is still fully operational.

"Giving up is not in our DNA," said Manning. "That’s not something that’s going to happen. They’re going to keep pushing. Pushing until it's done."