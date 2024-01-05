Washington County reveals finalists for snowplow naming contest

article

Washington County has revealed the finalists for its snowplow naming contest, and people can vote for their favorite.

The finalists include a nod to pop star Taylor Swift (Taylor Drift) and Minnesota icon Paul Bunyan (Plow Bunyan), as well as a nod to the Washington County city of Stillwater (Stillwinter).

Here's the full list of finalists:

SKOL Plow

Beast of the East

Plow Bunyan

Stillwinter

Plowabunga

Taylor Drift

Can't Work From Home

Blizzard Wizzard

Washington County says it got more than 1,000 submissions, which were narrowed down to eight finalists.

People can vote for their favorite here through Friday, Jan. 19. The name with the most votes will be announced at the end of January.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's snowplow naming contest is also back this winter. You can find details here.