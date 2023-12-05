MnDOT’s ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest is back

article

It's that time of year again for the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) "Name a Snowplow" Contest.

The public can submit their witty, unique or winter-themed name suggestions for the 2023-2024 snowplow fleet until Friday, Dec. 15. Then, MnDOT will review all submissions and select some of the best names, which the public can vote on in January.

MnDOT says to keep a few rules in mind when submitting ideas:

Each person may only submit one name

Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).

Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

Past winners will also will not be considered.

The eight winning snowplow names, one for each MnDOT district, will be announced at a later date. To submit name suggestions, click here.

Last year's winners included Blizzo, Clearopathtra, Blader Tot Hotdish, Better Call Salt, Sleetwood Mac, Scoop! There it is, Han Snowlo and Yer a Blizzard, Harry.

Washington County also announced its own contest in November to name a snowplow. To submit your plow name idea, click here. Submissions are open until Dec. 15.