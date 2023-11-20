Washington County holding its own name a snowplow contest

article

Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) held a contest to name a snowplow. Now, Washington County is holding its own contest to name a county snowplow.

Submissions opened Monday and will close on Dec. 15. Washington County staff will review the submissions and will bring the top ideas for a public vote in January 2024.

Washington County does say any submissions with profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.

Last year, MnDOT's Name a Plow Metro district winner was Blizzo with 14,935 votes.

