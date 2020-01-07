Waseca community sells t-shirts benefiting family of officer injured in shooting

article

Community members in Waseca, Minnesota made t-shirts to help the family of Officer Arik Matson, who was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the backyard of a house on the 900 block of 4th Avenue South in Waseca, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, at a neighboring property on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. At one point during the incident, Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head and gravely injured. Police officers then shot Janowsky.

Trent Nelson and his mom Lori Nelson run the t-shirt shop 407 Designz and decided to pitch in to help Matson's family. The two said they got more than 200 shirt orders in about two hours since they posted about the shirt.

At $15 a shirt, all the money goes to the family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

For more information on the shirts, click here.