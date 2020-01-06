Police officer shot in Waseca, Minnesota 'gravely injured'

article

A Waseca, Minnesota police officer is in critical condition after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a suspicious person Monday night. The suspect was also shot.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when four police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the backyard of a house on the 900 block of 4th Avenue South in Waseca, according to Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, at a neighboring property on the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. At one point during the incident, Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head and gravely injured. Police officers then shot Janowsky.

Matson was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he is currently in critical, but stable, condition.

Janovsky was also taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is in custody, but has not been formally charged.

Janovsky had an warrant out for his arrest for drug-related charges, but officers did not know that when they encountered him at the scene, Evans said.

Tyler Janovsky, 37, was shot by police officers in Waseca, Minnesota Monday night. (Minnesota Department of Corrections / FOX 9)

Evans said the police officers involved in the shooting did not have body cameras, but they did have dash cameras. Investigators are working to determine if the dash cameras captured any part of the incident.

Matson has been with the Waseca Police Department since 2013, according to Waseca Police Chief Penny Vought. He is assigned to the patrol team and is part of the South Central Drug Investigation Unit. He is also the local Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) officer.

The BCA is investigating the shooting.