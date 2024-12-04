Warming spaces open in Twin Cities amid extreme cold: list

Amid the extreme cold in Minnesota, there are spaces open for people who are looking for a place to keep warm.

Hennepin County

On its website, Hennepin County lists more than a dozen warming centers.

Hennepin County Government Center: 300 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55487 | Open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Skyway open until 8 p.m.)

Hennepin County libraries: All Hennepin County libraries are available as warming centers during normal business hours

Minneapolis Central Library : 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401 | Open Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Catholic Charities Opportunity Center : 740 East 17th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hope Avenue Twin Cities : 1229 Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN | Open daily 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

MoveFwd Drop-In (Ages 15–24) : 1001 Highway 7, Room 237, Hopkins, MN 55305 | Open Monday – Thursday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oasis for Youth Drop-In (Ages 16–24) : 2200 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN | Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Peace House Community : 1816 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open Monday – Friday 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Steps of Strategy : 1803 Bryant Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411 | Open Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Youthlink (Ages 16–24) : 41 North 12th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55403 | Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

American Indian Community Development Center (AICDC) KOLA Program : 1600 East 19th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404 | Open daily 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Rescue Now Services: 697 13th Avenue NE, Minneapolis, MN | Open daily 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. (Bed reservations through Hennepin Shelter Hotline: 612-204-8200)

Ramsey County

Ramsey County announced on Wednesday it would open up its Law Enforcement Center lobby (425 Grove Street, Saint Paul, MN 55101) as a warm space for unsheltered people.

It will open from Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

Those who need to get out of the cold, and need a ride, can call 651-291-1111 to make arrangements.

Later this month, the county will open up its "winter warming spaces" locations for anyone who needs to warm up.