Walz to make 'changes' to COVID-19 restrictions, but no immediate return to normal

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he will make changes to the COVID-19 restrictions that are set to end Friday night, but there will be no immediate return to normal.



"It appears like Minnesotans did an awful lot of things right around Thanksgiving," he said Tuesday.



He's planning to make an announcement on Wednesday.



WALZ TO SIGN ECONOMIC RELIEF BILL



Walz said he will sign the economic relief bill overwhelmingly approved by Minnesota lawmakers Monday "as soon as possible,” but did not say when.

The legislation extends unemployment benefits for 13 weeks, averting a crisis for 100,000 to 125,000 Minnesotans whose benefits were set to end later this month. It also sends $216 million in cash relief to businesses.

WALZ ON LACK OF FEDERAL AID

Walz also addressed a lack of state and local funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not going to be lectured by D.C. about fiscal responsibility, this myth that we’re giving states money because we’re poorly run,” he said. “They’re giving us money to execute the plan around COVID that is long from over."