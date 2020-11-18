What's open and closed under Minnesota's 4-week pause?
article
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's four-week pause in response to surging COVID-19 cases statewide will impact many facets of daily life in Minnesota
The shutdown goes into effect Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:59 p.m. and runs through Dec. 18. Here's a look at what businesses and activities will be impacted by the order.
WHAT BUSINESSES ARE CLOSED?
- Restaurants, food courts, bars, cafes, breweries, wineries taprooms takeout, delivery and drive-thru services can remain open
- takeout, delivery and drive-thru services can remain open
- Tobacco product shops, hookah bars, cigar bars
- Public pools
- Gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor and outdoor exercise facilities, indoor climbing facilities, martial arts facilities, dance and exercise studios This includes shaerd or communal facilities, such as those located in an apartment complex
- This includes shaerd or communal facilities, such as those located in an apartment complex
- Indoor venues for theaters, cinemas, concert halls, museums, performance venues fairs, vendor fairs, festivals, arcades, bowling alleys, stadiums Facilities can be used for virtual programming Professional sports and college athletics are not impacted by the order
- Facilities can be used for virtual programming
- Professional sports and college athletics are not impacted by the order
- Outdoor venues for racing, paintball, go-karts, mini-golf, performances, festivals, fairs, vendor fairs and amusement parks Drive-in or drive-thru experiences are permitted
- Drive-in or drive-thru experiences are permitted
WHAT'S STAYING OPEN?
- Barbershops, salons, other establishments providing personal care Occupancy must not exceed 50 percent capacity
- Occupancy must not exceed 50 percent capacity
- Child care
- Youth programs Youth sports, however, are impacted by the order
- Youth sports, however, are impacted by the order
- Higher education institutions
- Household services businesses
- Retail
- Liquor stores
- Grocery stores, convenience stores
- Pharmacies, drug stores
- Food pantries
- Health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities
- Correctional facilities, juvenile justice facilities
- Crisis shelters
- Soup kitchens
- Restaurants and food zones inside secured zones of airports
WHAT GATHERINGS ARE ALLOWED?
- Gatherings involving members of one household
- Activity by workers or customers
- Educational and care services for children
- Care of others
- Relocation to ensure safety
- Health and safety activities Example: donating blood or delivering medical supplies
- Example: donating blood or delivering medical supplies
- Sobriety and mental health support groups Remote meetings are encouraged whenever possible
- Remote meetings are encouraged whenever possible
- Health care and residential facilities
- Displacement Those without a home are exempt from the order, but are encouraged to avoid gatherings
- Those without a home are exempt from the order, but are encouraged to avoid gatherings
- Moving to a new residence
- Legislative or government meetings
- Court activities
- Federal activities
- Drive-in gatherings
- Weddings, funerals and services While the ceremonies can continue, virtual alternatives are encouraged. However, receptions or private parties are prohibited.
- While the ceremonies can continue, virtual alternatives are encouraged. However, receptions or private parties are prohibited.
ALLOWED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND FACILITIES
- Gatherings and activities involving a single household
- Minnesota state parks, trails, state forests, state recreation areas
- Local parks, trails, arboretums and gardens
- Public water accesses
- Public and private marinas and docks
- Lake service providers
- Charter boats and launches Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan
- Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan
- Public and private golf courses and driving ranges
- Ski areas, Nordic trails, snow tubing hills, sledding hills and outdoor skating rinks
- Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms
- Outdoor recreational equipment rental outlets Equipment must be sanitized between use and must have clear check-out procedures
- Equipment must be sanitized between use and must have clear check-out procedures
- Dispersed and remote camping sites
- Public and private campgrounds Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan
- Sites must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan
- Guided and instructional activities, such as guided fishing or birding Must involve persons from the same household, social distancing applies
- Must involve persons from the same household, social distancing applies
PROHIBITED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
- Gatherings and activities involving multiple households
- Performances
- Competitions
- Organized sports Youth and adult sports are both impacted. This does not include professional sports or college athletics.
- Youth and adult sports are both impacted. This does not include professional sports or college athletics.
- Races
- Rallies
- Organized group classes
- Fairs
- Spectator events