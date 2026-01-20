Walz invites Trump to 'see our values in action'; FAA issues VIP flight notice

The Brief In the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer on Jan. 7, ICE's conduct in the Twin Cities metro has led to protests and calls from state and local officials to leave Minnesota. Facing criticism from President Trump for impeding their efforts, Minnesota Gov. Walz has extended an invitation from the president to visit the state and "See our values in action… and how the spirit of this state refuses to be defined by division or fear." The FAA has issued a VIP notice for an impending landing in Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 22. A VIP notice has historically denoted visits by presidents and vice presidents.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has invited President Donald Trump to Minnesota to "help restore calm and order and reaffirm that true public safety comes from shared purpose, trust and respect."

The statement, made on Tuesday, comes as the federal government continues its presence in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge.

ICE's conduct in the Twin Cities metro has led to protests and calls from state and local officials to leave Minnesota in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer on Jan. 7.

Walz's full statement

"Mr. President, Minnesota invites you to see our values in action. Come see how communities from all walks of life are working together, and how the spirit of this state refuses to be defined by division or fear. I invite you to join me, and others in our community, to help restore calm and order and reaffirm that true public safety comes from shared purpose, trust, and respect.

"But let me be absolutely clear: The State of Minnesota will not be drawn into political theater. This Justice Department investigation, sparked by calls for accountability in the face of violence, chaos, and the killing of Renee Good, does not seek justice. It is a partisan distraction. Minnesotans are more concerned with safety and peace than baseless legal tactics aimed at intimidating public servants standing shoulder to shoulder with their community.

"My focus has always been protecting the people of this state. Families are scared. Kids are afraid to go to school. Small businesses are hurting. A mother is dead, and the people responsible have yet to be held accountable. That’s where the energy of the federal government should be directed: toward restoring trust, accountability, and real law and order, not political retaliation.

"Minnesota will not be intimidated into silence and neither will I."

FAA VIP notice in Minnesota

What's next:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued VIP notice for an impending landing in Minnesota on Thursday, Jan. 22.



An FAA VIP notice is issued to pilots that there may be airspace restrictions during a given period of time. Historically, they have been used for a visit from the president or vice presidents.

The notice doesn't state who is expected to land, but most recently, one was issued when VP Vance visited Annunciation School after the mass shooting.