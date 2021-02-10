Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor victims of Buffalo clinic shooting

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The order impacts all state and federal buildings, but residents and businesses are encouraged to take part. The flags will remain lowered through sunset on Sunday, Feb. 14.

A medical assistant named Lindsay Overbay was killed in the shooting and four other Allina Health staff members were injured.

As of early Wednesday evening, three remain hospitalized at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to hospital officials. One is in critical condition, one is in fair condition and one is in good condition.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is in custody in connection to the shooting. Charges are expected to be filed in the case on Thursday.