Walz budget hikes taxes on Minnesota's top earners, adds funding for schools and riot-damaged businesses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz proposed a $52.4 billion, two-year budget that includes tax hikes on the state's highest earners and corporations to pay for education funding increases and money for riot-damaged businesses.

Walz's spending plan, his first since the coronavirus pandemic started hammering the state's economy last spring, aims to close a projected $1.3 billion budget shortfall while adding $1.3 billion in additional spending.

The first-term Democrat is calling for a new tax bracket for married couples making more than $1 million a year or single filers who make more than $500,000. At a news conference Tuesday, Walz framed the tax hike as "1 percent on the 1 percent."

But Republicans who control the Senate said they would not support any tax hikes.

"I have been clear since day one of session: we are not balancing the budget with tax increases. A budget that increases taxes is not a Minnesota priority," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said in an email.

Walz's rollout marks the unofficial start of the Legislature's budget fight that will run through the end of the session in May. Lawmakers must approve a budget by the end of June or the government shuts down.

Walz's budget proposal calls for a 1 percent increase to education funding in the first year and 2.5 percent in the second year.

The spending plan would send $150 million to businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul that were damaged or destroyed in the summer 2020 riots following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer.

Among the tax increases, Walz's proposal would hike the corporate tax rate by 15 percent, from the current 9.8 percent to 11.25 percent.

It would add an additional 1.5 percent tax on capital gains and dividend income of $500,000 up to $1 million, and 4 percent on income of more than $1 million. It would also tax foreign income when brought back to the U.S.

The proposal calls for a series of breaks for lower-earning Minnesotans. It would expand the state's working families tax credit and send a $750 one-time payment to 32,000 low-income families.

It would also expand the state's lowest income tax bracket, which currently runs up to $27,230 for single filers or $39,810 for couples filing jointly. State budget officials did not immediately say what the upper limit would be raised to, but said it amounted to an average $160 tax cut for 1 million earners.

The state's third tax bracket would be adjusted to offset the lower-tier expansion, so individuals making $89,440 or married couples making more than $158,140 would not see any change.