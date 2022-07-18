Walker Art Center’s Spoonbridge and Cherry creator Claes Oldenburg dies

The creator of one of Minneapolis’ most famous and pictured works of art has died, according to an announcement from the gallery who represents him.

Sculpture artist Claes Oldenburg, known for his oversized sculptures representing objects from everyday life, was 93. He died at his home Manhattan, New York, after complications from a fractured hip, according to representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery.

Oldenburg often created sculptures with his wife Coosje van Bruggen, with whom he created the 1985–88 work "Spoonbridge and Cherry" – a 51-foot-long sculpture of a piece of cutlery with a gravity-defying piece of fruit placed on its edge that is one of the most iconic public artworks in the United States.

The Walker Art Center currently owns the sculpture, and it can be viewed along Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

Last November the cherry portion of the sculpture was removed and repainted.