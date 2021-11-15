Cherry to be temporarily removed from 'Spoonbridge' sculpture in Minneapolis for repainting

article

The well-known 'Spoonbridge and Cherry' fountain at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden will lose its cherry for part of the winter as it undergoes restoration.

The Walker Art Center says the cherry will be unbolted and lifted from its base Tuesday morning. From there, the 1,200-pound ball of aluminum will be taken to New York for a fresh coat of paint. Due to the harsh Minnesota winter, the art center says the cherry needs a re-painting about once every ten years to keep it "red crisp and glossy."

The last time the sculpture, designed by artists Coosje van Bruggen and Claes Oldenburg, was removed was in 2009. The cherry has been on display in Minneapolis since 1988.

The cherry is expected to return to its spoon by mid-January, the Walker adds.