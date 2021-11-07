Hundreds join search for missing Wisconsin mother Ashley Miller Carlson

article

A mother of four from western Wisconsin remains missing on Sunday, more than a month after she was reported missing in Minnesota.

Sunday, volunteers were back out searching for Ashley Miller Carlson. Carlson hasn't been seen since September 24.

Her family doesn't know much about the circumstances of her disappearance, and law enforcement isn't saying much either. The search for Carlson is now in its sixth week and until dusk on Sunday, crews scoured swampy land in Pine County, searching for answers.

"If Ashley can hear us, we love her, we miss her, we want her back," said Carrie Miller.

The 33-year-old was last seen on Sept. 23 and reported missing the next day - the same day her car was discovered nearby in Graces Lake with her purse inside. No one in her close-knit family has heard from her since.

"She’s gone but not by her own free will," said Carrie Miller.

All day on Sunday, hundreds of people, all volunteers, searched miles of land near where the car was spotted. In spite of the rough terrain, they covered as much as they could, sun up to sun down.

"We had over 300 people and we were just sending them out in teams."

Sunday’s search was organized by three of Ashley’s aunts, including Carrie Miller and Trisha Henderson.

"We are completely heartbroken," said Henderson. "Obviously there’s not even words to describe it, the pain, heartache."

She can’t come home soon enough, with four children ages 4, 6, 9 and 11, waiting by the door.

"We're doing everything we can to find their mom - everything - and we’re not going to stop," said Henderson.

There is also a reward being offered for information leading to Ashley’s discovery, the money gathered entirely from donations. As of last week it was increased from 10,000 to 20,000. They have also set up an anonymous tip line and hired a private investigator.

"We will never stop looking for Ashley," said Carrie Miller. "We want her, we need her, we love her, and we’re going to continue day in and day out."

"Please say something if you know something. We want Ashley home," added Henderson.