Vikings free agency tracker: Kyler Murray visits with Vikings after Cardinals release

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 12, 2026 1:33pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
The NFL's legal tampering period ahead of free agency got underway Monday. The Minnesota Vikings have already made some moves, and had a few free agents leave. FOX 9's Ahmad Hicks has the latest.

The Brief

    • Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is visiting the Minnesota Vikings after being released by the Cardinals.
    • The Cardinals released Murray despite owing him $36.8 million in guaranteed salary.
    • His time with the Cardinals included two Pro Bowl selections and an AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One day after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, former first overall pick Kyler Murray is in Minneapolis visiting with the Minnesota Vikings, the Associated Press reports.

Vikings eye Kyler Murray

What we know:

Murray was released by the Arizona Cardinals at the start of the new league year. Despite being owed $36.8 million in guaranteed salary, the Cardinals decided to cut ties with him. Murray has a 67% career completion percentage, along with 20,460 passing yards and 121 passing touchdowns, plus 32 rushing touchdowns.

Murray's recent challenges

Big picture view:

Murray's journey with the Cardinals saw highs and lows, including two Pro Bowl selections and an AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. However, his relationship with the franchise soured after a controversial contract clause and subsequent injuries. Murray missed significant playing time due to an ACL tear and a foot injury, leading to his release.

McCarthy and the Vikings

Local perspective:

McCarthy, on the other hand, has struggled with injuries, including an ankle sprain, concussion, and broken hand, behind a suspect offensive line in Minnesota. The Vikings are keen on improving their quarterback depth, having previously relied on Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer as backups in 2025.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the Vikings will ultimately come to terms on a deal with Murray. And even if they do, it's unclear how that deal might affect McCarthy's future with the team. Murray could end up supplanting McCarthy as starting quarterback, but he could also just be competition and an emergency policy for the Vikings should McCarty suffer another injury.

Minnesota VikingsSports