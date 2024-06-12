Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Jamal Mitchell: ‘We lost a special human being’

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Flood Warning
from WED 1:10 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:48 PM CDT until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:32 PM CDT until WED 5:15 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Hubbard County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:45 PM CDT until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Cass County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Saint Louis County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 4:42 PM CDT until WED 5:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Cass County, Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:33 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Todd County, Traverse County, Barron County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 3:32 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Becker County, Beltrami County, Carlton County, Cass County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Itasca County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Pine County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Saint Louis County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Burnett County

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Jamal Mitchell: ‘We lost a special human being’

By
Published  June 12, 2024 3:54pm CDT
FOX 9

Kevin O'Connell on Jamal Mitchell: 'We lost a special human being'

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell attended the memorial service for Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer killed in the line of duty last month.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings are wrapping up their offseason workout program this week at TCO Performance Center.

Tuesday, Kevin O’Connell stepped away from the football field for something far bigger than football. He attended the memorial service for Jamal Mitchell, the Minneapolis police officer killed in the line of duty in late May.

Mitchell was part of the Minneapolis Police Department’s game day staff that worked Vikings’ home games at U.S. Bank Stadium. He was often positioned just outside the Delta club, where O’Connell, coaches and players enter the field from the locker room. O’Connell said Tuesday he felt obligated to show support for Mitchell and the Minneapolis Police Department.

While it was his first memorial service for a police officer, O’Connell said he has law enforcement in his family.

"First and foremost, my heart goes out to his family and the Minneapolis Police Department. Just such an unbelievable tragedy, but for me to be there to support him, it was really a couple reasons. A) I wanted to be there to support the law enforcement community in a really tough time. The more and more I learned about Jamal and what he was all about and his intentions on joining the Minneapolis Police Department, it was something that hit a cord for me coming from law enforcement in my family," O’Connell said. 

Mitchell is the 11th police officer or first responder to be killed in the line of duty in Minnesota and Wisconsin in a little more than a year.

"He was there for the better part of my two years, so I felt somewhat of a connection. A high-five or a fist bump here and there, walking in and out. Just to put the face with the name and know that we lost a special human being, father, and a guy that really lived his whole life for others. It was just important if for no other reason than to just pay my respects and be really in awe of the law enforcement community coming together in a really tough time. Something I’ve never had a chance to see before in-person. Incredible tragedy, you hope it’s not something that continues to happen as much as it has," O’Connell said.