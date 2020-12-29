Video shows father, police officer save boy who fell through ice in Wisconsin

Video shows the moments police helped a father save his 8-year-old son after he fell through the ice in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, a boy was with his friends when he fell into an icy river. The boy's friends called his father while a bystander called 911.

Officer Kaveney and the boy's father quickly arrived on scene and, together, they formed a human chain to reach the boy.

The boy's father then fell through the ice, but the officer was holding onto him. Meanwhile, the bystander was holding onto the officer from land. More officers arrived on scene and helped pull the group out of the water.