Video shows black SUV speeding through mall in Chicago, crashing into displays

A man was taken into custody Friday after reportedly driving a black SUV through a Chicago-area mall and a witness captured video of the terrifying incident.

A video posted on Twitter showed a driver in a black SUV plowing through parts of the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, knocking over stands and stopping at times to maneuver through the narrow walkways.

The vehicle drove into the mall through an entrance near Sears and Rainforest Cafe, according to a statement from the village of Schaumburg.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials said the mall was evacuated as a precaution and urged the public to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Chicago field office is assisting local authorities with the investigation and said there is “no threat to public safety.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Fox 32 Chicago contributed to this report.