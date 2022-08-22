Video: Good Samaritans run to help after fatal wreck on I-94 in Rogers, Minn.

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon on I-94 in Rogers, Minnesota.

Minnesota State Patrol says they are investigating the crash on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 around 3 p.m.

Traffic camera video shows people running to help as smoke pours from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Video shows at least five vehicles crumpled up in the crash including at least two large trucks and three sedans. The video shows three other vehicles pulled over on the shoulder just past the collision, that appear to be uninvolved in the wreck.

At least three men wearing traffic safety vests are seen running to help any victims and knock down the flames. Shortly after a state trooper pulls up and runs up with a fire extinguisher. It's unclear if the men in the vests were in one of the trucks involved in the crash or a separate vehicle.

Traffic on I-94 westbound near Highway 101 is down to one lane as the investigation is underway.