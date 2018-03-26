WATCH: Authorities fighting large fire in Forest Lake, Minn.
Authorities are responding to a fire at Lake's Trading Company in Forest Lake, Minn.
Forest Lake City Council approves FLPD contract
The Forest Lake City Council voted 4-1 to approve a new agreement between the city and the Forest Lake Police Department.
City council approves contract with Forest Lake Police Dept.
The Forest Lake City Council voted 4-1 to approve a new agreement between the city and the Forest Lake Police Department.
Forest Lake City Council votes to dissolve police department
The Forest Lake City Council voted on Monday to dissolve the city's police department, despite strong opposition from the community.
Debate continues over Forest Lake police contract
Residents have packed the house to fight for the Forest Lake Police Department at a special City Council meeting. The council is expected to vote Monday night.
Forest Lake city officials get earful during open house
Residents are concerned over Forest Lake's proposal to turn policing over to Washington County, and they used the city's open house night to voice those concerns.
Chase ends in fatal motorcycle crash on I-35W on Tuesday
A motorcyclist fled police at high speeds on Interstate 35W near Forest Lake, Minnesota, and was killed when the driver rear-ended a semi-truck.
Forest Lake considers county takeover of police
In Forest Lake, residents often call officers by their first names; the people know the police, and the police know the people. And that’s why the possibility of Washington County taking over the police department is triggering intense emotions.